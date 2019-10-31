Bulls' Otto Porter: Deemed probable

Porter (face) is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Pistons.

Porter carried a probable tag into each of the past two games and wound up playing in both, averaging 11.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 29.5 minutes between the two contests. It sounds like he'll play again Friday, though look for his status for clear up closer to tip-off.

