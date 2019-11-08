Bulls' Otto Porter: Doubtful for Saturday
Porter (foot) was using crutches Friday and appears doubtful for Saturday's game against the Rockets, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.
Porter left Wednesday's game against the Hawks with a left foot contusion. The Bulls have yet to officially rule him out for Saturday's contest, but his participation appears unlikely.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.