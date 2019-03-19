Bulls' Otto Porter: Doubtful for Wednesday

Porter (shoulder) is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's contest against the Wizards, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Porter, who is currently dealing with a lingering right shoulder strain, missed Monday's matchup against Phoenix and will likely be sidelined for a second straight game Wednesday. Although it is not confirmed yet, but if Porter is indeed listed as out versus his former team Wednesday, Shaquille Harrison will presumably garner a second consecutive start.