Bulls' Otto Porter: Doubtful vs. Jazz
Porter (shoulder) is considered doubtful for Saturday's game against the Jazz, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
This will likely be Porter's third straight absence while he continues to work through a rotator cuff injury in his right shoulder. Shaquille Harrison is in line to get yet another start at small forward Saturday in Porter's absence.
