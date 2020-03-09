Bulls' Otto Porter: Drops season-high 23 in loss

Porter scored a team-high 23 points (9-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT) while adding four steals, three rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 110-107 loss to the Nets.

Only one Bulls starter scored in double digits, while Porter and Coby White were forced to carry the offensive load from the second unit. The 23 points also represented Porter's best scoring effort so far in an injury-plagued season, topping the 22 he dropped way back on Nov. 1. Chicago continues to ramp up his workload slowly, but the 26-year-old forward should be seeing starter's minutes soon, even if he doesn't officially move into the starting five.