Porter scored 12 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding seven rebounds and two assists across 24 minutes during Sunday's 104-91 win over the Rockets.

Porter was one of three starters that scored in double digits for the Bulls in this game, and the three-and-D specialist was quite sharp while playing limited minutes. Head coach Billy Donovan already said he will probably limit Porter's playing time to keep him as healthy as possible, but the upside is there and his minutes will ultimately determine his value, though the talent is there for him to become a reliable contributor on both ends of the court for Chicago.