Bulls' Otto Porter: Efficient scoring in Bulls debut
Porter produced 18 points (7-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt), four rebounds, and one assist in 34 minutes during Friday's 125-106 win over the Nets.
Porter drew the start in his debut with his new team and delivered an extremely efficient offensive performance, finishing with twice as many points as field goal attempts while canning four treys. The 25-year-old small forward had been coming off the pine pretty regularly for the Wizards this season, but the Bulls wasted no time incorporating Porter into their starting five. As a result, his fantasy value is likely due for a bump over the final third of the campaign.
