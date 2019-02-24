Bulls' Otto Porter: Exits Saturday's game

Porter will not return to Saturday's game against the Celtics due to a left lower leg strain.

Porter sustained the injury at some point during the first half as Shaq Harrison replaced him to start the second half. Porter had a rough night prior to exiting, going scoreless (0-4 FG) with three rebounds and three assists. The 25-year-old should be considered questionable for Monday's game against the Bucks for the time being.