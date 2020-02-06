Play

Bulls' Otto Porter: Expected back by end of February

Porter (foot) is expected to make his return by the end of February, Sun-Times Basketball reports.

Porter recently resumed shooting, and it seems his recovery is on track. More information on an exact timetable for a return may emerge once he hits more milestones in his recovery, such as going through non-contact portions of practice and, eventually, full-contact.

