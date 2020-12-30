Porter provided 16 points (4-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 29 minutes off the bench Tuesday in the Bulls' 115-107 win over the Wizards.

Facing off against the team that drafted him with the No. 3 overall pick in 2013, Porter got hot early and finished with his best scoring total of the season. Perhaps more notable than his offensive production was his minutes total, as the veteran saw more run than starting small forward Patrick Williams (20 minutes) for the first time all season. Whether the Bulls prioritize Porter over Williams in future contests remains to be seen, but both players should be in store for decent minute counts in Thursday's rematch with the Wizards if Lauri Markkanen (calf) is unable to play.