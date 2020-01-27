Play

Bulls' Otto Porter: Goes through light work

Porter (foot) was able to participate in light mobility drills during Monday's shootaround, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Porter was able to walk around the court and do some light mobility drills during shootaround. While his participation didn't extend to on-court work, it marks a slight improvement for the 26-year-old wing. Porter remains without a firm timetable and has yet to be cleared to return to full practices.

