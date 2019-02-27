Bulls' Otto Porter: Goes through shootaround
Porter (leg) went through shootaround and is listed as probable heading into Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Porter was held out of Monday's loss to Milwaukee, but he's on course to make his return to the lineup Wednesday, and the Bulls should get Kris Dunn back, as well. In five healthy games as a member of the Bulls, Porter is averaging 21.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.
More News
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.