Bulls' Otto Porter: Goes through shootaround

Porter (leg) went through shootaround and is listed as probable heading into Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Porter was held out of Monday's loss to Milwaukee, but he's on course to make his return to the lineup Wednesday, and the Bulls should get Kris Dunn back, as well. In five healthy games as a member of the Bulls, Porter is averaging 21.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.