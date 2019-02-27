Bulls' Otto Porter: Good to go Wednesday

Porter (leg) will play and start in Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Porter was sidelined for Monday's loss to the Bucks due to a lower left leg strain, but after participating in shootaround Wednesday morning, he will be active and in the starting lineup in Memphis. Expect Porter to be a full go.

