Bulls' Otto Porter: Good to go
Porter (mouth) is starting Friday's game against the Pistons, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Porter was considered probable for Friday's matchup due to a mouth injury, but as expected, he's been given the green light to start. He put together his best performance of the season in Wednesday's matchup with Cleveland, dropping 15 points over 27 minutes.
