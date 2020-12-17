Porter posted eight points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds and four assists in 22 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 124-103 preseason win over the Thunder.

Porter was unable to score in double digits, something that other five players managed to do, but he still made an impact as he paced the team in rebounds. Porter started the team's first two preseason contests but should move back to the starting five once the regular season begins.