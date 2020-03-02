Bulls' Otto Porter: Indicates return

Porter (foot) stated that he'll play in Monday's game against Dallas, Rob Schaefer of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Porter appears to be on track to make his return from a left foot fracture that's sidelined him since Nov. 6. That said, he won't totally be cleared to play until the team makes his availablity official. It's unclear what type of role Porter could expect to see if he ends up making a return, though, for reference, he was averaging 11.2 points and 3.4 rebounds in 25.1 minutes per game prior to suffering the injury.