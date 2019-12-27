Bulls' Otto Porter Jr.: Eyeing return near All-Star break
Porter (foot) is aiming for a return near the All-Star break, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
A sprained left foot has sidelined Porter since Nov. 9, and he's slated to be re-evaluated in mid-January. More information regarding a firmer target date for Porter's return should come at that time, but for now, his fantasy managers should plan on the forward being sidelined until sometime in February.
