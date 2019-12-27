Play

Bulls' Otto Porter Jr.: Goal is return near All-Star break

Porter (foot) is aiming for a return near the All-Star break, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

A sprained left foot has sidelined Porter since Nov. 9, and he's slated to be re-evaluated in mid-January. We should learn more around then, but for now, our safest guess on his return time is sometime in February.

More News
Our Latest Stories