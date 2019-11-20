Bulls' Otto Porter Jr.: Out at least two more weeks
The Bulls announced Wednesday that Porter will be re-evaluated in two weeks after a recent MRI revealed bone bruising in his left foot that wasn't apparent in his initial scans, Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reports.
When Porter first sustained the injury Nov. 6 in Atlanta, the prevailing thought was that he was only dealing with a day-to-day concern, but follow-up reports have suggested the foot issue is more significant than originally believed. As Mayberry notes, Porter won't be cleared to play until at least Dec. 6 versus the Warriors based on the timeline provided by the Bulls, but the forward's fantasy managers should probably prepare for him to miss further time beyond that date. While Porter has been sidelined the past five contests, Chandler Hutchison has stepped in as the starting small forward but hasn't provided much in the way of interesting fantasy production, averaging 8.8 points (on 41.2 percent shooting from the field), 4.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.8 steals in 21.8 minutes per game.
