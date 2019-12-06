Play

Bulls' Otto Porter Jr.: Remains out at least two more weeks

Porter (foot) underwent an MRI on Wednesday and will be reevaluated in two weeks after the results showed continued bone swelling.

Porter has been sidelined since Nov. 6 with the bruised and strained left foot, and the continued swelling will keep him out for at least a couple more weeks. The 26-year-old will have a "brief period of mobilization" before resuming "a program of non-impact activities and targeted therapy."

More News
Our Latest Stories