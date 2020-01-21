Bulls' Otto Porter Jr.: Sheds walking boot
Porter (foot) is no longer wearing a walking boot but remains without a firm timetable for a return, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.
Porter was spotted rebounding for teammates Tuesday, but he's yet to be cleared to practice. An earlier report noted that he's targeting a return near the All-Star break, though the Bulls still haven't unveiled a concrete timeline. Porter is expected to remain out at least until February.
