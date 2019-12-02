Bulls' Otto Porter Jr.: Still without timetable
Porter (foot) said Monday that he remains without a timetable to return to game action, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Porter is set to be re-evaluated on Tuesday, at which point we could get a clearer timetable, but his words Monday imply that he's still likely to miss additional time going forward. For what it's worth, Porter did note that he's "feeling better" as he continues to recover from a bruised and strained left foot. Porter has not played in almost a month, with his last appearance coming back on Nov. 6.
