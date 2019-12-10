Play

Bulls' Otto Porter Jr.: To be re-evaluated in four weeks

Porter (foot) won't be re-evaluated for another four weeks.

It was reported Friday that Porter would be examined in a couple of weeks, but the Bulls have now offered a more concrete timeline for the Georgetown product's recovery process. With this latest update, Porter has been ruled out at least until January and likely longer. Chicago will continue to provide updates as he progresses.

