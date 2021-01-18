Porter posted 14 points (7-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and a steal across 23 minutes in Sunday's 117-101 win over the Mavericks.

Porter came off the bench and scored 12 of his 14 points in the final period and shot an impressive 70 percent from the floor in the victory. After missing most of last season to a foot injury, Porter is a welcome addition on both sides of the ball. Although Patrick Williams has the inside track to the small forward spot in the starting five, Porter is one of the first men up in the second unit and will be valuable if the rookie struggles.