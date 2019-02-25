Bulls' Otto Porter: Likely out vs. Bucks

Porter (leg) is not expected to play Monday night against the Bucks, Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reports.

Porter strained a muscle in his left leg during Saturday's win over Boston, limiting him to just 14 minutes of action. While the Bulls haven't officially ruled him out, there's little reason to push the veteran to play, and he'll likely miss at least one contest before the Bulls head out on a two-game road trip.