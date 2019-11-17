Bulls' Otto Porter: Likely out 'weeks'
Coach Jim Boylen said Saturday that Porter (foot) is undergoing a "slow, meticulous" recovery process, Cody Westerlund of 670 The Score Chicago reports. "I don't think it't months. I think it's weeks," Boylen said, when asked about a timeline for Porter's return to the court.
Porter sat out Saturday's 117-111 loss to the Nets with the sprained left foot, marking his fourth consecutive absence. Leading up to that contest, Porter's foot issue looked to be more of a day-to-day concern, but Boylen's comments implied the forward's injury was more significant. Based on the fact that the Bulls are viewing Porter's timeline in terms of "weeks," it's probably safe to rule him out from playing for the rest of November. Chandler Hutchison has been serving as the Bulls' starting small forward in Porter's stead, averaging 9.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 22.0 minutes over his four outings with the top unit.
