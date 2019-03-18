Bulls' Otto Porter: Listed as out vs. Suns
Porter (shoulder) will not play Monday against the Suns due to a strained right rotator cuff, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports
This is the first we've heard of the injury, but it would help explain why Porter was limited, by his standards, in Sunday's loss to the Kings. Porter saw just 24 minutes of action in that game, finishing with eight points, two rebounds, and one assist, while going 3-of-9 from the floor. Consider Porter day-to-day until further notice.
