Bulls' Otto Porter: Listed as probable
Porter is considered probable for Monday's game against the Knicks.
Porter took a hit to the mouth during Saturday's game and ended up needing six stitches, but the Bulls are expecting to have him available Monday night. Through three games, Porter is yet to score in double-figures, and he's just 3-of-13 from three.
More News
-
Bulls' Otto Porter: Available to return after stitches•
-
Bulls' Otto Porter: Not a great night in victory•
-
Bulls' Otto Porter: Will be on minutes limit•
-
Bulls' Otto Porter: Posts diverse stat line in victory•
-
Bulls' Otto Porter: Not playing vs. Pacers•
-
Bulls' Otto Porter: Well-balanced line in loss•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.