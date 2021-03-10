Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said that Porter (back) took part in contact workouts during the All-Star break and is a "very good possibility" to be available for Thursday's game against the 76ers, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Donovan suggested that both Porter and Lauri Markkanen (back) are on track from month-long absences in the first game of the second half, so long as the duo avoids any setbacks during Wednesday's practice session. Porter had started in six of his 16 appearances on the season prior to being held out due to recurring back issues, but he's likely to play backup minutes at either forward spot once he's formally cleared. Porter would provide some 12-team value in the rebounds and three-pointers categories in particular if he earns a consistent 20-to-25-minute role, but he likely won't see his playing time exceed that level with all of Markkanen, Patrick Williams, Thaddeus Young, Garrett Temple and Denzel Valentine healthy.