Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said Monday that Porter (back) is without a timeline for a return to game action, Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reports.

According to Cody Westerlund of 670TheScore.com, Donovan suggested the Bulls want to give Porter some time off to minimize the recurring nature of his back issues, which have now sidelined him for four straight games. He can be expected to miss the Bulls' final two games of the week, and his absence could extend into the second half of February, depending on how his back responds to rest. Denzel Valentine and Garrett Temple should be the main beneficiaries of Porter missing time, while Patrick Williams, Thaddeus Young and Daniel Gafford absorb most of the minutes that had gone to injured big men Wendell Carter (quadriceps) and Lauri Markkanen (shoulder).