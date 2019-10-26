Bulls' Otto Porter: Not a great night in victory

Porter ended with just four points (1-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and one steal in 21 minutes during Friday's 110-102 victory over Memphis.

Porter, who was on a minutes limit, was far from impressive during the victory Friday. He has been a disappointment thus far with those who drafted him likely feeling a little frustrated. The time management seems as though it will continue, at least for the next week or two, meaning patience is going to need to be shown. Once he works back up to his normal load, Porter should top out as a top-40 player in most formats.