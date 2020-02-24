Bulls' Otto Porter: Not expected back Tuesday
Porter (foot) is listed as doubtful for Tuesday's game against Oklahoma City.
Porter is gradually working toward a return from his left foot injury, but it looks as though it will not come Tuesday night. The good news is following that contest, the Bulls have three full days off, so Porter will turn his attention toward a possible return Saturday in New York against the Knicks.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...