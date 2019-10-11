Bulls' Otto Porter: Not playing vs. Pacers

Porter will not play in Friday's preseason game against the Pacers for rest purposes, Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reports.

Porter is getting the night off alongside several other key players for Chicago with the team playing its third game this week. As a result, the Bulls will be missing a number of players on the wing, likely resulting in Denzel Valentine and Rawle Alkins seeing expanded roles Friday night.

