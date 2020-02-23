Bulls' Otto Porter: Out again
Porter (foot) is listed as out for Sunday's game against Washington.
Porter continues to move closer to returning from a long-term absence, but it won't come Sunday, as the Bulls play on the second night of a back-to-back. His next chance to play arrives Tuesday versus Oklahoma City.
