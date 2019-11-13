Bulls' Otto Porter: Out Thursday
Porter (foot) won't play Thursday against Milwaukee, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
It's reported that Porter showed some improvement in practice Wednesday but still appeared to be hampered by his left foot injury. Chandler Hutchison and Thaddeus Young will presumably continue to receive more minutes than usual in Porter's absence Thursday.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...