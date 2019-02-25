Bulls' Otto Porter: Out vs. Bucks
Porter (leg) will not play Monday against Milwaukee.
A strained muscle in his lower leg will keep Porter out of action Monday, and the Bulls will also be without starting point guard Kris Dunn. Ryan Arcidiacono will start for Dunn, while Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot will get the nod in place of Porter.
