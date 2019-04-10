Bulls' Otto Porter: Out Wednesday
Porter (shoulder) will not play Wednesday against the Sixers.
The Bulls will be without a number of regulars once again Wednesday, and Porter will end the season on a streak of 11 straight absences due to a strained right shoulder.
