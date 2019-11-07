Bulls' Otto Porter: Out with foot bruise
Porter won't return to Wednesday's game against the Hawks due to a left foot contusion.
The 26-year-old was off to a fast start with 13 points (5-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and two blocks before exiting with the injury. Porter should be considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Rockets until more is known on the injury. Chandler Hutchison will likely see increased floor time in his absence.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.