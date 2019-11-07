Bulls' Otto Porter: Out with foot bruise

Porter won't return to Wednesday's game against the Hawks due to a left foot contusion.

The 26-year-old was off to a fast start with 13 points (5-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and two blocks before exiting with the injury. Porter should be considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Rockets until more is known on the injury. Chandler Hutchison will likely see increased floor time in his absence.