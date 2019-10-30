Bulls' Otto Porter: Plays 32 minutes Monday

Porter (mouth) posted seven points (3-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt) and three rebounds across 32 minutes during Monday's 105-98 loss to the Knicks.

Porter was probable heading into Monday's game after taking a shot to the mouth during Saturday's loss to Toronto. The 32 minutes marks the most he's played in a game this season, as he's been dealing with a hip pointer. It still seems to be bothering him, as he's shooting just 26.5 percent from the field.