Bulls' Otto Porter: Plays 32 minutes Monday
Porter (mouth) posted seven points (3-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt) and three rebounds across 32 minutes during Monday's 105-98 loss to the Knicks.
Porter was probable heading into Monday's game after taking a shot to the mouth during Saturday's loss to Toronto. The 32 minutes marks the most he's played in a game this season, as he's been dealing with a hip pointer. It still seems to be bothering him, as he's shooting just 26.5 percent from the field.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...