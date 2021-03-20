Porter had 22 points (9-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and one block in 29 minutes during Friday's 131-127 loss to the Nuggets.

Porter dropped at least 20 points for just the second time this season, highlighting just what a struggle it has been thus far. He has battled a couple of injuries along the way, limiting him to just 21 games. Despite flashes of fantasy value, Porter's role is simply too limited to warrant a regular spot in a standard league. You could consider adding him after this performance to see if he can ride this momentum into some sustained production.