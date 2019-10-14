Bulls' Otto Porter: Posts diverse stat line in victory
Porter logged 11 points (4-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists three blocks and a steal across 20 minutes in Sunday's 105-91 win over the Raptors.
Porter played some impressive ball with the Bulls after getting traded from the Wizards, but the honeymoon was short as the six-year vet ended up sidelined with injury. Right now he's pretty much a lock at the three spot, but the acquisition of Thaddeus Young could muddy the waters, and if Coby White keeps improving, Zach LaVine may need to slide into a wing position to accommodate him.
More News
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings 2019, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...