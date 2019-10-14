Bulls' Otto Porter: Posts diverse stat line in victory

Porter logged 11 points (4-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists three blocks and a steal across 20 minutes in Sunday's 105-91 win over the Raptors.

Porter played some impressive ball with the Bulls after getting traded from the Wizards, but the honeymoon was short as the six-year vet ended up sidelined with injury. Right now he's pretty much a lock at the three spot, but the acquisition of Thaddeus Young could muddy the waters, and if Coby White keeps improving, Zach LaVine may need to slide into a wing position to accommodate him.