Bulls' Otto Porter: Practices Tuesday

Porter (foot) practiced Tuesday and said he's close to 100 percent healthy, which is when he'll return to game action, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

A broken left foot has kept Porter sidelined since Nov. 9, and his return to the lineup will be significant for a Bulls team that's struggled in his absence. It's unclear exactly when Porter will be back, but it seems like it will be relatively soon. When he does finally return, it's possible he'll be on a minutes limit right out of the gate.