Play

Bulls' Otto Porter: Probable for Tuesday

Porter (ankle) is considered probable for Tuesday's tilt with the Lakers, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

Although Porter was held out of Monday's practice, coach Jim Boylen described his status for Tuesday's matchup with the Lakers as "probable". Though unlikely, if Porter's ultimately forced to miss the game, Tomas Satoransky and Chandler Hutchison would be in line for increased roles.

More News
Our Latest Stories