Bulls' Otto Porter: Probable Friday

Porter (knee) practiced Thursday and is probable for Friday's matchup against the Clippers, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Porter is nursing a bruised knee, but the anticipation is that he'll play through the injury Friday. Over his past three appearances, Porter is averaging 19.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 31.0 minutes.

