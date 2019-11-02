Bulls' Otto Porter: Productive in Friday's win

Porter finished with 22 points (8-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 31 minutes during Friday's 112-106 victory over the Pistons.

Porter took his place in the starting lineup as expected Friday, putting forth his best performance of the season. This is the kind of production we had been hoping for coming into his first full season with the Bulls. He began very slowly and was dropped in many leagues. If he is still on your waiver wire, run out and pick him up.