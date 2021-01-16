Porter (back) saw 25 minutes off the bench Friday in the Bulls' 127-125 overtime loss to the Thunder, scoring eight points (3-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt) and adding eight boards, one assist and one block.

After sitting out the Bulls' most recent game Sunday against the Clippers, Porter took on a relatively normal minutes load in his return to action. Chicago also had Lauri Markkanen (35 minutes) back after he missed the past seven contests due to the NBA's health and safety protocols, so Porter likely won't have much of an opportunity to see his workload expand from this level. In fact, Porter's role might be at risk of getting suppressed even more once Tomas Satoransky (illness) eventually clears COVID-19 protocols.