Bulls' Otto Porter: Questionable Monday

Porter (foot) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against Dallas.

Porter has been though to be close to making a return from a lengthy layoff, but the Bulls haven't set a target date. The questionable tag is an encouraging sign, however, as he was considered doubtful prior to being ruled out of Saturday's game against the Knicks. Porter was able to go through a full practice Thursday, so even if he doesn't play Monday, a return shouldn't be far off.