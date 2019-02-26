Bulls' Otto Porter: Questionable vs. Memphis
Porter (leg) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Porter is still nursing a strained muscle in his lower left leg that cost him to miss Monday's loss to the Bucks. Expect another update on Porter to come at some point Wednesday morning, but it's likely the swingman ends up being a game-time call in Memphis.
