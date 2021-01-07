Porter managed just three points (1-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt), six rebounds and three assists in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 128-124 loss to the Kings.

Porter was coming off arguably his best game of the season but regressed heavily in the loss. He couldn't get anything going on the offensive end and accumulated no defensive numbers to cap off what was a forgettable performance. The Bulls are likely to start getting some bodies back on the floor in the not too distant future, something that could send Porter back to the bench. That said, he remains a serviceable 12-team asset and those invested in Porter should wait to see what happens before discarding him.