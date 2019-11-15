Bulls' Otto Porter: Remains out
Porter (foot) will remain out for Saturday's game against the Nets, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Porter is still experiencing soreness in his strained left foot and will sit for the fourth straight game. Chandler Hutchison has started each of the last three games in his absence.
